AUSTRALIA NAME SQUAD FOR WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL ASHES

Melbourne David Warner has been included in Australias 17player touring party for the ICC World Test Championship final against India at The Oval and the opening two Ashes Tests Warner remains in the frame to be selected for the World Test Championship final that starts on June 7 after recovering from an elbow injury sustained during the Test series in India in FebruaryPat Cummins will return to captain the squad after leaving the tour of India early and sitting out the third and fourth Tests to be with his sick mother in Australia reports ICC The 17 players selected in the touring party will be available for selection in the WTC final against India and the opening two Ashes Tests at Edgbaston and Lord sSelectors will evaluate the makeup of the squad after the second Ashes Test with the option to make changes for the remaining matches against England at Headingly Old Trafford and The Oval A 15player squad for the ICC World Test Championship final will be named on May 28Australia plays India in the World Test Championship final at the Oval from June 711 before moving to the first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston from June 1620Australia touring party Pat Cummins captain Scott Boland Alex Carey Cameron Green Marcus Harris Josh Hazlewood Travis Head Josh Inglis Usman Khawaja Marnus Labuschagne Nathan Lyon Mitchell Marsh Todd Murphy Matthew Renshaw Steve Smith vicecaptain Mitchell Starc David Warner IANS