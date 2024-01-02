Sydney: Australia skipper Pat Cummins opined that Test cricket isn't on a steep decline, unlike the most popular opinion that shorter formats are eclipsing red-ball cricket in recent the past, thanks to the advent of the T20 leagues. Many T20 leagues started across the globe and it has affected the popularity of Test cricket. The red-ball format has seen viewership going down gradually. However, the series between Australia and Pakistan is often played inside packed stadiums. Cummins stated that Test cricket isn't declining.

"I hope that it's even stronger than it is now, in 10 years or 20 years. I assume in some regards leading to this Test summer, some of the question marks were against Pakistan and West Indies. We've had two fantastic Test matches against Pakistan, really well supported, big crowds," Cummins told reporters ahead of Australia's third Test against Pakistan in Sydney.

"So, I don't think it's in as dramatic a decline as sometimes it gets spoken about. But, I think there is an issue just with the amount of other cricket out there talent competition is higher than it's ever been." The discussion around the future of Test cricket came to the fore recently when South Africa announced a second strong squad for the Test series. The Board announced a team of new faces and named uncapped Neil Brand as captain. The 14-member squad has seven uncapped players. Cummins was hopeful that South Africa sending a second-string squad for a Test series was just a one-off occurrence.