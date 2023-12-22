AUS VS PAK TEST ICC REPRIMAND USMAN KHAWAJA OVER BLACK ARMBAND TO SUPPORT PALESTINIANS IN GAZA

Sydney: Australia opener Usman Khawaja has been rebuked by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for wearing a black armband in support of Palestinians in Gaza during the first test of the three match series against Pakistan. This happened after ICC banned his 'all lives are equal' shoes, with words coloured by red green and black, similar to Palestine's flag, ahead of the Perth test.

ICC regulations prevent cricketers from showing support to any of political, religious or racial causes during international matches. An ICC spokesperson confirmed the charge in breach of the clothing and equipment regulations to Australian media.

Usman Khawaja displayed a personal message by wearing a black armband during the first test match against Pakistan without taking the approval of Cricket Australia and the ICC to display it in prior, as required in the regulations for personal messages, it said. This is a breach under the category of 'another breach' and the sanction for a first offense is a reprimand.

Khawaja was born in Pakistan and is the first Muslim to play test cricket for Australia. He has expressed his support and concerns over the issue ahead of the first test by posting a video on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

A day before the first test, Khawaja posted a video and wrote, "All Lives are Equal. Freedom is a Human right. I'm raising my voice for human rights. For a humanitarian appeal. If you see it any other way. That's on you..."

After the conclusion of the first test, on Monday, the southpaw again posted one of his practice session pictures along with a photo of his 'All Lives are Equal' shoes and wrote, "Thank you to all those who supported and gave me love this week. It wasn't unnoticed. Nothing worthwhile is easy. History shows we are doomed to repeat the mistakes of our past. But together we can fight for a better future."

However, Khawaja will have to accept the warning given by ICC to continue to play. However, he faces additional sanctions if he wears the armband again in the Boxing day Test starting from 26 December in Melbourne. The 37-year-old on Friday said that the armband was for a personal bereavement. He will contest the charge but will not wear the armband during the Melbourne test.

"I respect what the ICC (says) and the rules and regulations they have. I will be asking them and contesting they make it fair and equitable for everyone and they have consistency in how they officiate. That consistency hasn't been done yet," Khawaja added.

On Friday, Khawaja got the backing of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who stated that the all lives are equal message was uncontroversial and not intended as a political statement.

"I think Usman Khawaja is a great Australian cricketer and that the position that he put forward is ...pretty uncontroversial, one that 'all lives are equal' is a sentiment that I think is uncontroversial," he added.