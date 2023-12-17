Perth: Australia's off-spinner Nathan Lyon claimed his 500th test wicket after removing Pakistan batter , becoming the only third bowler of the country to achieve this milestone at Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday. He is also the third most wicket-taker for Australia, only behind Australian greats, right-arm leg spinner Shane Warne (708) and right-arm pacer Glenn McGrath (563).

Lyon also became the only eighth bowler to take 500 or more scalps in Test cricket overall. Sri Lanka's bowling legend Muthaih Muralidaran is leading the chart with 800 wickets in test crickets, followed by Warne (708), England's pacer James Anderson (690), India's Anil Kumble (619), Another Englishmen Stuard Broad and McGrath (563).

Lyon is the only fourth-spinner and second off-spin bowler to achieve this landmark.

The right-arm off-spinner now has 500 wickets under his belt including 23 five-for and four ten-four at an average of 30.95 with the best bowling figures in innings of 8/50.

Ahead of the test series against Pakistan, the 36-year-old heaped praises for India star all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, saying, "You look at Ashwin, he's a world-class bowler and somebody I've watched closely from the start of his career."

"We've gone head-to-head many times in different conditions around the world. I've learned from him. There's an opportunity to learn from the people you play against, and without knowing it he's probably been one of my biggest coaches in a way," he added.

Talking about nearing 500 test wickets, Lyon said, "It's amazing to see we're both creeping up to that 500 mark, and we'll see where we end up. Hopefully, at the end of our career, we'll sit down and have a nice feed and a beer and talk about it."