Hangzhou: Nepal men's cricket team created history by making three world records in a T20I match in the ongoing Asian Games cricket tournament on Wednesday.

Nepal batters smashed the highest-ever team total in T20I cricket history, the fastest century, and the fastest half-century by an individual against Mongolia. It all happened during the inaugural match of the men's cricket tournament in the Asian Games.

In the match, Nepal batters smashed 314/3 in their 20 overs scoring the first 300 runs team total overtaking Afghanistan's 278/3 against Ireland in 2019. They have also smashed a total of 26 sixes, overtaking Afghanistan's record of 22 sixes and 14 fours in their innings.

Nepal's all-rounder Kushal Malla scored the fastest T20I century in just 34 balls, breaking Rohit Sharma and David Miller's 35-ball century record in T20I cricket. He scored 50 balls 137 runs with 12 sixes and four sixes smashing helpless Mongolian bowlers.

Nepal's all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee scored the fastest half-century in just 9 balls breaking the record of India's legend all-rounder Yuvraj Singh with 12 ball fifty against England in the 2007 T20I World Cup. He scored 8 sixes in his first 9 balls he faced in the innings. He scored 10 balls and 52 runs with eight sixes. His strike rate of 520 is also the best in a T20I innings.