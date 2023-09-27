Asian Games: Nepal batters break three world records in T20Is
Published: 2 hours ago
Asian Games: Nepal batters break three world records in T20Is
Published: 2 hours ago
Hangzhou: Nepal men's cricket team created history by making three world records in a T20I match in the ongoing Asian Games cricket tournament on Wednesday.
Nepal batters smashed the highest-ever team total in T20I cricket history, the fastest century, and the fastest half-century by an individual against Mongolia. It all happened during the inaugural match of the men's cricket tournament in the Asian Games.
-
🏆 Match Day 01 🇳🇵🇲🇳 🏏— CAN (@CricketNep) September 27, 2023
Summary of first Innings with records broken. Kushal Malla's 137 shines in the first innings ✨#weCAN #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/9dGQisq1fp
-
🏆 Match Day 01 🇳🇵🇲🇳 🏏— CAN (@CricketNep) September 27, 2023
Kushal Malla on fire as he gets his century 🔥#weCAN #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/dmzfLeLX5y
Nepal batters smashed three world records en route to becoming the first team to amass a 300-plus total in T20Is, in the Asian Games here on Wednesday.
In the match, Nepal batters smashed 314/3 in their 20 overs scoring the first 300 runs team total overtaking Afghanistan's 278/3 against Ireland in 2019. They have also smashed a total of 26 sixes, overtaking Afghanistan's record of 22 sixes and 14 fours in their innings.
-
🏆 Match Day 01 🇳🇵🇲🇳 🏏— CAN (@CricketNep) September 27, 2023
DS Airee gets his half century 🔥#weCAN #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/QXsJFe9yxZ
Nepal's all-rounder Kushal Malla scored the fastest T20I century in just 34 balls, breaking Rohit Sharma and David Miller's 35-ball century record in T20I cricket. He scored 50 balls 137 runs with 12 sixes and four sixes smashing helpless Mongolian bowlers.
Nepal's all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee scored the fastest half-century in just 9 balls breaking the record of India's legend all-rounder Yuvraj Singh with 12 ball fifty against England in the 2007 T20I World Cup. He scored 8 sixes in his first 9 balls he faced in the innings. He scored 10 balls and 52 runs with eight sixes. His strike rate of 520 is also the best in a T20I innings.
India's men's cricket campaign will start on October 3 in the quarterfinals. The title clash will be played on October 7.