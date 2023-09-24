Hangzhou: The Indian women's cricket team secured a place in the final of the Asian Games with a thumping 8-wicket victory against Bangladesh to seal their place in the final of the Asian Games on Sunday. Jemimah Rodrigues (20*) with her impressive skills allowed India to coast comfortably to the final.

Right-arm pacer Pooja Vastrakar led the charge with the ball as her heroics played a crucial role in restricting Bangladesh to a score of 51. A feeling of nostalgia crept in the Indian fans, as less than a month ago the men's team pulled off a similar feat against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final.

India stumbled twice while chasing the paltry score of 51. Openers Smriti Mandhana (7) and Shafali Verma (17) fell victim to pacer Marufa Akter and spinner Fahima Khatun respectively.

Earlier in the innings, Vastrakar spearheaded India's bowling attack with her four-wicket haul to make short work of Bangladesh's batting set-up. She set the tone of the game by dismissing openers Shathi Rani and Shamima Sultana for a duck each.

Sobhana Mostary soon followed the footsteps that led to the dugout with a score of 8. Skipper Nigar Sultana was the only batter to cross the double-digit mark with her score of 12. She was removed from the field by Devika Vaidya following a runout.