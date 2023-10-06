Hangzhou: The Indian men's team registered a dominating win over Bangladesh in the semifinals of the cricket event in the ongoing Asian games here on Friday.

The Indian men's cricket team has assured a medal at the continental showdown by beating Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the first semifinal and entering the gold medal match.

In the reply to the chase, India's young opener and centurion of the last match Yashasvi Jaiswal early in the innings, fell in the first over. But Tilak Varma and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad thrashed Bangladesh's bowling attack with a flurry of fours and sixes and achieved the target in just 9.2 overs as it was smooth sailing for India.

Earlier, following a rain delay, India's captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, won the toss and opted to field. Indian bowlers didn't let their decision get wrong and put up a brilliant show by bowling on very tight lengths and sending Bangladeshi batters to the pavilion at regular intervals as Bangladesh managed to get 96 runs in their 20 overs.

The Indian pacers provided an impressive start, causing Bangladesh to struggle at 21/3. R Sai Kishore claimed India's first wicket, while Washington Sundar delivered two crucial blows in his second over, adding to Bangladesh's woes.