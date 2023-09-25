Hangzhou: The Indian women's cricket team won a Gold medal defeating Sri Lanka women's cricket team by 19 runs in the final of the ongoing Asian Games here at Hangzhou.

Sri Lanka's middle order batters Hasini Parera(25) and Nilakshi De Silva(23) played a handy innings to help Sri Lanka to get closer to the target. Sri Lanka's bowling all-rounder Oshadi Ranasinghe (19) saw players walking back to pavilion from the other before getting out to Deepti Sharma.

It was whole team's effort which helped india to register a historic victory. Indian pacer Titas Sadhu picked three wickets conceding 6 runs in his four overs with a maiden coupled by Rajeshwari Gayakwad with two wickets to help india to register a comfortable in the summit clash.

Earlier, India lost wickets on a regular basis as they were restricted on total of 116/7 after 20 overs. India lost six wickets for just 27 runs in the last five overs of the innings. Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya and Pooja Vastrakar shared a wicket each.

While on the which wasn't exactly a batting paradise, India top order batters Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues displayed great resistance against the Sri Lankan spinners with a solid half-century partnership after losing a early wicket of Shefali Verma, adding 73 runs for the second wicket.