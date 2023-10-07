Asian Games: IND vs AFG Indian bowlers wreak havoc, Afghanistan 53/5 after 11 overs
Hangzhou: India has won the toss and elected to field in the Gold medal match between India and Afghanistan at Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou. India which won its first match defending the target by 23 runs and their second match yesterday by chasing the target in less than ten overs, is taking on Afghanistan which has sent Sri Lanka and Pakistan packing.
- 12.42 AM
Shahbaz Ahmed also joins the party by taking one more wicket as his delivery to Karim Janat drifted in through the air and beat the inside edge of the batter. Afghanistan are in deep waters now as they have lost half the side inside the first 11 overs.
- 12.36 AM
Ravi Bishnoi dismisses Afsar Zazai as his googly breached the defence of the batter and the stumps were shattered as a result.
- 12.25 AM
Afsar Zazai and Shahidullah Kamal are trying to steady ship for Afghanistan as they have built a 26-run partnership so far for the fourth wicket.
- 12.11 AM
This time around, Afghanistan have shot themselves in the foot as Noor Ali walks back to the pavilion after getting dismissed in attempt of risky second run. The Afghanistan batters tried to take two runs after the shot was played towards backward square leg but Ravi Bishnoi was accurate with his throw and Afghanistan lost their third wicket.
- 12.05 AM
Arshdeep Singh provides second breakthrough for India as he gets rid of Mohammad Shahzad as the batter tried a dab towards third man but ended up edging the ball.
- 11.59 AM
Shivam Dube dismisses Zubaid Akbari as he tried to slog a good length ball on the leg-side but completely mistimed it. The ball popped up in the air and Arshdeep made no mistake in taking a simple catch.
- 11.49 AM
India Squad: Asian Games 2022. India: R Gaikwad(c), Y Jaiswal, T Varma, J Sharma (wk), R Singh, S Dube, W Sundar, S Ahmed, R Bishnoi, S Kishore, A Singh.
