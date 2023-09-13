Colombo: Star India batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Though the partnership between 'Rohirat', as the star duo is known among the fans, was short and restricted to just 10 runs after the dismissal of Virat for three, it was enough to touch this landmark.

In 86 innings, they have scored 5,008 runs as a pair at an average of 61.82. They have had 18 hundred run stands and 15 half-century stands, with their best being a partnership of 246 runs. They are the fastest to reach the landmark, overtaking the legendary West Indies duo of Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes, who reached the mark in 97 innings.

They are the eighth-most successful duo of all time, with the best being Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, who scored 8,227 runs as a pair in 176 innings at an average of 47.55 and 26 century and 29 half-century stands. Their best partnership is 258 runs. Behind Sachin-Sourav and Rohit-Shikhar Dhawan (5,193 runs at an average of 45.15 with 18 century and 15 half-century stands), they are the third-best Indian batting pair.

Also read: Ravindra Jadeja becomes most-successful bowler for India in Asia Cup

Coming to the match, India elected to bat first and an 80-run partnership between skipper Rohit Sharma (53 in 48 balls, seven fours and three sixes) and Shubman Gill (19) helped lay a foundation for a big score.

But what followed was an assault by the spin duo of Dunith Wellalage and Asalanka. Baring a 63-run stand for the fourth wicket between KL Rahul and (39 in 44 balls with two fours) and Ishan Kishan (33 in 61 balls with a four and six), nothing else stood out for India later. Axar (26) though made sure India crossed the 200-run mark before being bundled out for 213 in 49.1 overs.

Wellalage (5/40) and Asalanka (4/18) were the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka. In the chase of 214, SL was off to a bad start and eventually reduced to 99/6 by Jasprit Bumrah (2/30), Mohammed Siraj(1/17) and Kuldeep (4/43).

A stand between Dhananjaya de Silva (41 in 66 balls) and Wellalage threatened to steal the show and the match from India, but Indian bowlers removed the tail just in time to make sure that Wellalage (42* in 46 balls with three fours and a six) was left stranded. SL was bundled out for 172 in 41.3 overs.

Dunith took home the 'Player of the Match' award and India reached the final. (ANI)

Also read: Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma climbs 10K mountain; becomes 6th Indian to achieve this feat