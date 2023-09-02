Hyderabad: India was bundled out for 266 in their Asia Cup opener against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Pallekele international stadiums after the country's top and lower order miserably failed against Pakistani pacers led by Shaheen Afridi, who took a four-four.

Following the dismal performance by top batters Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, fans on X site, formerly known as Twitter reacted in a sarcastic way.

A user Baba wrote - Rohit + Virat = 15 runs in 29 balls. Bumrah = 16 runs in 14 balls Well played LORD BUMRAH 😎😎 #ViratKohli𓃵 #pakvsind #PAKvIND #ViratKohli𓃵 #Siraj #Bumrah #INDvPAK #INDvsPAK #HarisRauf #RohitSharma #India #Pakistan #IndiaVsPakistan #ShubmanGill #Bumrah #BUMRAH #Bumrah

Star batter Virat Kohli, who was also dismissed cheaply, was not sparred by fans. A user Kali wrote, "#ViratKohli has to be the biggest liability ever! The man never performs when he is required to and his bots here behave as if he is some Tendulkar or Dhoni! #IndiaVsPakistan #INDvsPAK"

However, the fans were full of praise for Ishan Kishan and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who with their scintillating half-centuries ensured that the Men in Blue crossed the 250-run mark.

Another user Anshuman wrote, "Big match vs Pakistan. Rohit Virat both got out. Under pressure. Ishan Kishan came and scored 50. Saviour of India. Won hearts of entire country today.❤️❤️ (sic)."

A user DR wrote, "ISHAN KISHAN - THE SAVIOUR OF INDIAN BATTING UNIT...!!! A knock to remember in his career.😍 A quality innings by Kishan!" (sic)

The Pakistan chase has been delayed due to a wet outfield because of the heavy rains that lashed the Pallekele International Stadium. Pakistan need 267 runs to win for an outright win.

