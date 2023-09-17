Colombo: Two sub-continent cricketing rivals, India and Sri Lanka are set to battle to crown the Asia Cup 2023 final at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo. India is coming with a loss against Bangladesh whereas Sri Lanka coming with last ball win against Pakistan, hence it is expected to be a nail-biting contest.

Sri Lanka would look to equal India's record Asia Cup title wins whereas India would look to bring Asia Cup home after five years. Currently. India have won the most seven Asia Cup titles and Sri Lanka is the second on the list with six titles.

4.15 PM

Mohammed Siraj in the sixth over completed a well-deserved five-wicket haul after he cleaned up Dasun Shanaka (0) with a fuller delivery. Siraj has taken five wickets in 15 balls and it will be a day he will not forget ever,

4.13 PM

The lowest total in ODI is 35 by Zimbabwe against Sri Lanka at Harare on April 25, 2004.

4.07 PM

There was no stopping Mohammed Siraj, who represents Hyderabad in domestic cricket. He took fourth wicket in the fourth over as Sri Lanka lost half their side. Siraj this time removed Dhananjaya De Silva (4), who edged to KL Rahul as the Indian team erupted in celebrations. It was a fabulous display by of pace bowling by Siraj and Bumrah. Mohammed Siraj became the fourth fastest Indian to complete 50 ODI wickets.

4.04 PM

Mohammed Siraj was on fire. He got his third wicket of the over after he removed Charith Asalanka. Asalanka was caught by Ishan Kishan at covers. Sri Lanka was in spot of bother.

4.01 PM

Mohammed Siraj struck twice in the fourth over after he trapped Sadeera Samarawickrama (0) in front of the wicket with an in-swinger. Sri Lanka unsuccessfully reviewed the decision.

3.57 PM

Mohammed Siraj gave Sri Lanka another blow as he dismissed opener Pathum Nissanka (2) who gave a sitter to Ravindra Jadeja. Sadeera Samarawickrama (0) joins Kusal Mendis.

3.54 PM

Jasprit Bumrah conceded only one run in the third over. Another interesting stat - The wicket of Kusal Perera was the first one for Jasprit Bumrah in the first over of an innings in One Day Internationals.

3.50 PM

Mohammed Siraj bowled a maiden, the second over of the game.

3.44 PM

Kusal Mendis starts with a boundary as he drives a low full toss pitched outside the off.

3.41 PM

Jasprit Bumah strikes on the second ball of the match as Kusal Perera (O) edges to wicket-keeper KL Rahul, who takes a diving catch. In walks, Kusal Mendis.

3.40 PM

Sri Lankan openers Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka are in the middle even as pacer Jasprit Bumrah starts the proceedings.

3.20 PM

Officials conducted the inspection of the pitch and said that the match would begin at 3.40 PM.

3.16 PM

Covers are being removed by the groundsmen. Play is likely to start soon. Match officials have a word with India captain Rohit Sharma.

3.02 PM

Rain has picked up at the R Premadasa and the pitch and the entire outfield is covered. The start of the much-anticipated final has been delayed.

2.46 PM

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma(Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(wicket-keeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(captain), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana

2.43 PM

India made as many as six changes to their playing XI. Axar Patel is injured so Washington Sundar comes in for him in the playing eleven for the Indian team.

2.38 PM

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and had decided that his team will bay first. "Seems like a good wicket, there will be some turn in the afternoon," he told the official broadcasters at the toss. Sri Lanka has made one change Maheesh Theekshana is replaced by Dushan Hemantha.