ASIA CUP CLOUDY SKIES IN COLOMBO AHEAD OF INDIA SRI LANKA CONTEST

Colombo: Ahead of India's second Super Four stage match of the Asia Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka, Colombo's sky was overcast with clouds early Tuesday morning. After beating Pakistan by a huge margin of 228 runs on Monday on a reserve day, India will now face Sri Lanka today at the R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium.

According to Google weather updates, today there are chances of thunderstorms with 81 percent humidity and 19 km/h wind. The temperature is predicted to be 29 degrees Celsius. India's luck has not favored them in their Asia Cup campaign as out of three matches that India have played two have been affected by rain.

India's opening game of the tournament against Pakistan had ended in a draw due to rain while their Super Four stage game with the same team had shifted to reserve day to have a result.

India and Sri Lanka have won one match each. India are placed at the top of the points table while Sri Lanka are following them in second position. India had resumed the play at 147-2 on the reserved day as rain interrupted the match against Pakistan on Sunday.

Coming in the next day, fiery centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul followed by Kuldeep Yadav's five-wicket haul powered India to 228 runs win over their traditional rival Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash here at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

Kuldeep bagged his second ODI five-for as India clinched a huge 228-run win - Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf didn't come out to bat in Pakistan's chase. With this mammoth victory, India clinched the top spot in of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s table.

Earlier, Virat Kohli's vintage performance and KL Rahul's unbridled century powered India to 356/2 against arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup Super Four clash. Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's half-centuries laid the foundation for India, while the unbeaten 233-run partnership between Kohli and Rahul added the icing on the cake as the former skipper finished the innings in style with a maximum.

Kohli finished his innings with an unbeaten 122, which came from 94 deliveries, while Rahul smashed a fiery 111 of 106 balls. (ANI)

