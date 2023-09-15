Colombo (Sri Lanka): India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in their final Super 4 Game against Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium here on Friday. The game is a dead rubber.

India is already in the final beating Pakistan and Sri Lanka while Bangladesh has been eliminated. Therefore, both teams will try to give some game time to the fringe players.

3.59 PM

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and experienced campaigner Shakib-Al-Hasan are trying to rebuild Bangladesh's innings after their top-order faltered.

3.50 PM

Mehidy Hasan got a life after debutant Tilak Verma dropped a sitter at square leg.

3:45 PM

Shakib hits a beautiful cover drive, which races to the fence off Shardul Thakur. Bangladesh were reeling at 34/3 after eight overs.

3:40 PM

The seventh over by Mohammed Shami turns out to be the first maiden of the match as Mehidy Hasan Miraz finds it difficult to connect the bat with the ball.

3.30 PM

Shardul Thakur provides India with another breakthrough as Anamul Haque tries to smash a full-length delivery only to give a dolly to wicket-keeper KL Rahul. Mehidy Hasan Miraj walks into bat at number 5.

3.19 PM

Shardul Thakur bowled Tanzid Hasan (13) in the fourth over as the south paw played onto his stumps while trying to play a pull shot. Bangladesh were reeling at 15/2. Shakib Al Hasan joined Anamul Haque after both the openers were dismissed.

3.12 PM

On the first bowl of the third over, Mohammed Shami cleaned up Litton Das (0) as he walked back to the dressing room. Bangladesh lost their first-wicket on 13. In walked, Anamul Haque.

3.08 PM

Bangladesh openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das have started the proceedings for the Men in Green. In the first two overs, bowled by pacer Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur, Tanzid Hasan struck three boundaries.

2.30 PM

India's skipper won the toss and opted to bowl with five changes in the playing eleven with Tilak Varma making his debut. Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav have been in the playing XI . Bangladesh has also made a few changes in the team with Tanzim Hasan Sakib is making his debut.

Playing 11:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Bangladesh: Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman