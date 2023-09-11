Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 India versus Pakistan : Live - Covers come off as rain halts
Published: 19 minutes ago
Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 India versus Pakistan : Live - Covers come off as rain halts
Published: 19 minutes ago
Colombo (Sri Lanka): India is playing arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 4 match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The match started on Sunday at the R Premdasa Stadium but was halted due to rain and wet-outfield. This is the only match in the Asia Cup, which has a reserve day. India will continue from their overnight score of 147/2, with former skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the crease.
- 3.11 PM
Play is still yet to start. Meanwhile, Pakistani players Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz are having a chat. There were a few fans, who had gathered at the R Presmdasa Stadium, who were also waiting for the play to start.
- 3.04 PM
The covers are back on at the R Premdasa Stadium. It's quite frustrating for the players and fans as well. The match should have started by now but the covers are still on and the wait continues.
- 2.54 PM
Covers have come off at the R Premdasa Stadium after Colombo witnessed rains in the morning and in the afternoon. The Indian and Pakistani players are eagerly waiting for the resumption of play.
Also read: Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: India versus Pakistan: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill shine; take Opposition attack to task