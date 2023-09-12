Colombo: India skipper and star batter Rohit Sharma became the sixth Indian to complete 10,000 ODI runs. He achieved the feat during India's Super 4 game in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka at the R Premsada Stadium in Colombo.

He achieved the feat with a six-over long off to Kasun Rajitha. Rohit Sharma, who plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket, became the second-fastest batter to score 10,000 ODI runs. Rohit achieved this feat in just 241 innings of his career and was only behind his teammate Virat Kohli who completed the land-mark in 205 innings.

He joins the elite group, led by legendary Sachin Tendulkar (18,426). The other Indian batters, who have completed 10,000 ODI runs are Virat Kohli (13024), former India captain and opener Sourav Ganguly (11,363), former India batter and current head coach Rahul Dravid (10889), and former wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni (10,773).

Former Sri Lankan players Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), and Mahela Jayawardene (12,650), former Pakistani batter Inzamam-ul-Haq (11,739), former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis (11,579), former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (13,704) and West Indian's Chris Gayle (10,480) and former West Indies opener Brian Lara (10,405) are the other international players in the 10,000-run club in the ODIs.

The Mumbaikar Rohit is the only active cricketer after Virat Kohli, who is in this elite club of players. Rohit Sharma is the only player to score three double-hundreds in the world, holding the highest individual score of 264 runs against Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma is also the player with the most sixes (285) for India in ODIs. Rohit Sharma made his ODI debut against Ireland on 26 July 2007. He took as the captain of the Indian team from the 2022 Asia Cup.

