Colombo: Sri Lanka is unbeaten in the last 13 consecutive ODIs they have played. The streak which started in World Cup Qualifiers has extended to the ongoing Asia Cup. Sri Lanka is yet to lose a match in Asia Cup 2023. They already have the second-longest winning streak in ODIs. However, India registered a dominating win over Pakistan on September 11. The two Asian giants face each other in another pulsating clash.

3.12 PM

India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have started on a cautious note. India has reached 13/0 after the first three overs. The duo, who stitched a 121-run stand in their first Super 4 game against Pakistan, are keen to continue from where they left.

2:30 PM

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka. "We are going to have a bat. That's the challenge you come across as a sportsman, different challenges thrown at you as a player and as a team.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma(Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(wicket-keeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(Captain), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Also read: Asia Cup: Cloudy skies in Colombo ahead of India-Sri Lanka contest