Hyderabad: It is the most-awaited cricket match for Indian fans when the Men in Blue take on arch-rivals Pakistan. Come Saturday, the two strong teams will face off in an Asia Cup match to be played in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

India versus Pakistan games are always a delight for the fans. The games are played at neutral venues as the Indian team does not play in Pakistan due to security and diplomatic issues.

On Saturday at the Pallekele International Stadium, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will be more than eager to record another win against Pakistan, led by Babar Azam. The only hurdle between a strong Indian team, which has match-winners, will be Babar Azam, who is in the form of his life.

Babar, a true-match winner, started the Asia Cup with a sublime hundred and will be eager to continue his impressive form and take the Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian attack to task. However, the task would not be easy for the Pakistan skipper. He would need support from other batters.

Mohammed Siraj makes an automatic choice as the second seamer and it would be interesting to see whether coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma go in with three pacers or decide to play three spinners.

Pakistan are known to play spin well and hence the coach and the captain would need to consider this fact.

As far as the Indian batting is concerned, skipper Rohit, who has three hundreds to his name, will need to lead from the front. If the skipper fires on all cylinders, then he can make a mockery of any good attack and Pakistan's one would not be an exception.

The Men in Blue also boats of legendary Virat Kohli, 360-degree man Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and young southpaw Tilak Varma along with Shubman Gill.

In all likelihood, Rohit and Gill are expected to open the innings. It also remains to be seen whether Surya finds a place in the playing eleven as his ODI numbers aren't exceptional.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is known to hit sixes at will, could also play a crucial role if India are to set or chase a big target.

On the other hand, Pakistan, who started their campaign with a victory, after they outclassed minnows Nepal by 238 runs at Multan, would be keen to extend the winning streak.

Pakistan had an injury scare when pacer Shaheen Afridi walked out of the game for a brief period during their game against Nepal, but the seamer is fit to ask some tough questions to the Indian batters.

A full house in Pallekele could witness a nail-biting contest as both nations continue their rivalry.