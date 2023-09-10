Colombo (Sri Lanka): India is playing arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 4 match of the ongoing Asia Cup here.

3.23 PM

Shubman Gill has taken the Pakistan attack to cleansers, as he has hit a flurry of boundaries. It was once again Shaheen Afridi, who was at the receiving end as Shubman, who plays for Punjab in domestic cricket, slammed three boundaries in the fifth over.

Courtesy of Shubman's flamboyant knock, India has reached 37/0 after five overs.

3.14 PM

Opener Shubman Gill hammered three boundaries in the third over off pacer Shaheen Afridi, including one wristy flick. The Indian openers have started on an aggressive note. India amassed 12 runs in the third over.

3.06 PM

India skipper Rohit Sharma, who opened the batting along with Shubman Gill, hit the first six of the Indian innings on the last ball of the first over off pacer Shaheen Afridi over deep backward square-leg.

2.41 PM

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first. "We will bowl first. I think there is a bit of moisture, we need to use that. Always, India versus Pakistan is high intensity, but we will take it match to match. As a team, we are playing well, we are focused on this one. No changes." he said.

India skipper Rohit Sharma said the Indian team has made two changes. "(Jasprit) Bumrah is back and one forced change, Shreyas Iyer just got a back spasm so KL Rahul comes in for him," the India skipper said.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma(Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(Wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(Captain), Mohammad Rizwan(Wicket-keeper), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf