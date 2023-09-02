Asia Cup 2023: India versus Pakistan - Rohit Sharma looking impressive, Shubman Gill yet to open account
Published: 9 minutes ago
Asia Cup 2023: India versus Pakistan - Rohit Sharma looking impressive, Shubman Gill yet to open account
Published: 9 minutes ago
Pallekele (Sri Lanka): India won the toss in their much-anticipated game against arch-rivals Pakistan. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill walked into bat at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy. It is a full house for the contest between the two Asian Giants.
- 3.17 pm
In the third over, Rohit Sharma hits his first six of the innings off pacer Shaheen Afridi to the backward square-led area. On the very next ball, the India skipper, who has tons of experience, flicked an inswinger, which raced to the deep backward square-leg fence. It is looking like Rohit is in his element and so far has won the short battle against Shaheen on a track, where the ball is coming nicely to the bat. Shubman is yet to open his account. After three overs, India is 14/0.
- 3.10 pm
India is poised at 9/0 after the second over, which was bowled by pacer Naseem Shah.
- 3.02 pm
Skipper and talented right-handed batter Rohit Sharma was off the mark with an uppish flick, which raced to the boundary in the first over off left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi. The square-leg fielder did well to get his hands to the ball but failed to latch onto it. Rohit got a life in the very first over. India is 6/0 after the first over.
Also read: Asia Cup 2023: India versus Pakistan: Rohit Sharma wins the toss, opts to bat
- 2.54 pm
Both the teams line up for the National Anthems along with the match officials. India is playing Pakistan after over four years in an ODI game. The