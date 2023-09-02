Pallekele (Sri Lanka): India won the toss in their much-anticipated game against arch-rivals Pakistan. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill walked into bat at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy. It is a full house for the contest between the two Asian Giants.

3.17 pm

In the third over, Rohit Sharma hits his first six of the innings off pacer Shaheen Afridi to the backward square-led area. On the very next ball, the India skipper, who has tons of experience, flicked an inswinger, which raced to the deep backward square-leg fence. It is looking like Rohit is in his element and so far has won the short battle against Shaheen on a track, where the ball is coming nicely to the bat. Shubman is yet to open his account. After three overs, India is 14/0.

3.10 pm

India is poised at 9/0 after the second over, which was bowled by pacer Naseem Shah.

3.02 pm

Skipper and talented right-handed batter Rohit Sharma was off the mark with an uppish flick, which raced to the boundary in the first over off left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi. The square-leg fielder did well to get his hands to the ball but failed to latch onto it. Rohit got a life in the very first over. India is 6/0 after the first over.

2.54 pm

Both the teams line up for the National Anthems along with the match officials. India is playing Pakistan after over four years in an ODI game. The