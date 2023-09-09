Bangladesh opt to field against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Super four contest
Published: 1 hours ago
Colombo: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup Super 4 contest at the R Premadasa Stadium, here on Saturday. While Sri Lanka retained their playing XI, Bangladesh made one change as Afif Hossain was replaced by Nasum Ahmed.
Sri Lanka are on a 12-match winning spree and Bangladesh, who are coming off a seven-wicket hammering by Pakistan in their previous match, will have their task cut out for them.
-
Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh 🆚 Sri Lanka | Super Four (D/N) 🏏— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) September 9, 2023
Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first 🪙#BCB | #AsiaCup | #BANvSL pic.twitter.com/XHgMqYRzYm
Teams:
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed. (PTI)