London: Arsenal and Tottenham played to a thrilling 2-2 draw in the north London derby, with standouts Bukayo Saka and Son Heung-Min.

The result is a minor setback for Arsenal but underscores Tottenham's progress this season after the appointment of Ange Postecoglou. Arsenal went ahead in the 26th minute when a left-footed shot by Bukayo Saka deflected off Cristian Romero and found the net. However, Son equalized for the visitors just before the break, reports Xinhua.

Saka again put Arsenal in the lead in the 54th minute, converting a penalty after Romero was deemed to have handled the ball. But within a minute, Son's second goal of the match drew the teams level, following a turnover by Jorginho under pressure from James Maddison.

Ollie Watkins secured a 1-0 away win for Aston Villa against Chelsea, further highlighting the latter's underwhelming start under Mauricio Pochettino. Watkins scored from a tight angle in the 73rd minute. Earlier, Chelsea had been reduced to 10 men in the 58th minute after Malo Gusto received a red card for a rough challenge on Lucas Digne. Despite opportunities, Chelsea couldn't find the net.

Liverpool maintained their unbeaten start to the season, defeating a determined West Ham United 3-1 at home. Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool from the penalty spot in the 16th minute, but Jarrod Bowen equalized for West Ham in the 40th minute. Darwin Nunez added another for Liverpool on the hour mark, and the match remained closely contested until Diogo Jota sealed the win with a goal five minutes from time.

Brighton bounced back from their Europa League loss on Thursday, defeating Bournemouth 3-1 at home. Although Dominic Solanke gave Bournemouth an early lead, an own goal by Milos Kerkez in first-half stoppage time leveled the match. Kaoru Mitoma, introduced as a substitute at the start of the second half, made an immediate impact, scoring just 16 seconds in and adding another goal with 13 minutes remaining.

Newcastle delivered an 8-0 drubbing to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, marking Newcastle's most significant away victory and Sheffield's heaviest home defeat. The outcome was apparent by halftime, with goals from Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn, and Sven Botman. The onslaught continued in the second half, with Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes, and Alexander Isak adding to Sheffield's misery.

Manchester City remains at the top of the table with six wins in as many matches, following a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, courtesy of early goals from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland. Rodri was shown a red card early in the second half for a foul on Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, but City adjusted their formation and comfortably saw out the match.

Bruno Fernandes's volley just before the break ensured a 1-0 win for Manchester United against Burnley. Jonny Evans provided the assist, having earlier seen a goal disallowed for offside.

James Tarkowski played a pivotal role in Everton's 3-1 win over Brentford, their first victory of the season. The defender assisted Abdoulaye Doucoure's early goal and later scored a header. After Mathias Jensen equalized for Brentford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin secured the win for Everton in the 71st minute.

Luton Town is still in search of their first win after a 1-1 draw against Wolves, who played with 10 men for over 50 minutes following Jean-Ricner Bellegarde's red card. Wolves went ahead with a solo effort from Pedro Neto early in the second half, but Carlton Morris equalized from the penalty spot after a controversial handball decision against Joao Gomes.