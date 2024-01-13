Zimbabwe: Antum Naqvi has become the first cricketer in Zimbabwe's domestic first-class cricket to smash a triple hundred on Friday. The 24-year-old smashed 300 runs from 295 balls during his stay at the crease. With his terrific knock, Antum has registered the highest score in Zimbabwe's domestic first-class cricket.

Naqvi surpassed Cephas Zhuwao's previous record of 265 set in 2017. However, the young batter played a brilliant innings on Friday completing his triple hundred from just 295 balls. The milestone was orchestrated in a Logan Cup fixture by Naqvi whose knock included 30 boundaries and 10 sixes. The right-handed batter unleashed his carnage while playing against Matabeleland Tuskers. Logan Cup is First-class cricket in Zimbabwe and four-day matches are to be played in the tournament.

Naqvi is born in Belgium and arrived in Zimbabwe just a year ago. The young batter is eyeing a spot in the Zimbabwean national side currently and might make it to the international stage with some quality performances. He has amassed 715 runs from eight first-class games with an average of 102 in domestic cricket.