Antum Naqvi become first cricketer to score tiple-century in Zimbabwe's first-class cricket
Published: 31 minutes ago
Zimbabwe: Antum Naqvi has become the first cricketer in Zimbabwe's domestic first-class cricket to smash a triple hundred on Friday. The 24-year-old smashed 300 runs from 295 balls during his stay at the crease. With his terrific knock, Antum has registered the highest score in Zimbabwe's domestic first-class cricket.
Naqvi surpassed Cephas Zhuwao's previous record of 265 set in 2017. However, the young batter played a brilliant innings on Friday completing his triple hundred from just 295 balls. The milestone was orchestrated in a Logan Cup fixture by Naqvi whose knock included 30 boundaries and 10 sixes. The right-handed batter unleashed his carnage while playing against Matabeleland Tuskers. Logan Cup is First-class cricket in Zimbabwe and four-day matches are to be played in the tournament.
Naqvi is born in Belgium and arrived in Zimbabwe just a year ago. The young batter is eyeing a spot in the Zimbabwean national side currently and might make it to the international stage with some quality performances. He has amassed 715 runs from eight first-class games with an average of 102 in domestic cricket.
The Logan Cup will be played till February and Naqvi will be looking to make the most of the opportunities. Southern Rocks are at the top of the points table currently with 57 points by winning 1 match out of the four fixtures they played.