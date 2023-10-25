Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday appointed domestic stalwart Amol Mazumdar as the head coach of the senior women's national team.

The BCCI in a statement on Wednesday said, "The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape, interviewed the shortlisted applicants for the position of Head Coach - Team India (Senior Women). After thorough and thoughtful deliberation, the three-member committee unanimously recommended Amol Muzumdar to take over the role."

"The BCCI confirms the appointment of Amol Muzumdar as the new Head Coach of Team India (Senior Women)," the BCCI further said.

A domestic titan, Muzumdar scored over 11,000 first-class runs in 171 matches including 30 centuries during his 21-year illustrious career.

Muzumdar also featured in over 100 List A games and 14 T20 matches. He won several Ranji Trophy titles with domestic giants Mumbai and later also represented Assam and Andhra Pradesh.

BCCI President Roger Binny said “I welcome the appointment of Amol Muzumdar as the Head Coach of the Indian Women's Cricket Team."

Binny himself a former India player further said that he was confident that under Amol's tenure, the team would continue to rise and perform well across different formats.

"The team has consistently delivered impressive performances in bilateral and multi-nation events, and I am certain our players will benefit immensely under Muzumdar's guidance,” added Binny.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said Muzumdar brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise and possesses a keen understanding of the modern game.

"The BCCI is strongly committed to women's cricket and will continue to provide an environment necessary for the team to excel both on and off the field. The Board will fully support Muzumdar and work closely with him to help our players reach their full potential," added Shah.

Muzumdar, on his part, said that he was deeply honoured and privileged to be appointed as the Head Coach of the Indian Women's Cricket Team.

"I thank the CAC and the BCCI for placing their trust in me and believing in my vision and the roadmap for Team India. This is a huge responsibility and I look forward to working closely with talented players and providing them with the right preparation and guidance to excel.