ALL ROUNDER SHAKIB AL HASAN RULED OUT OF THE CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 DUE TO A FRACTURE

Hyderabad: Veteran all-rounder and Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 due to an injury to his left Index finger.

Shakib suffered the injury while batting in Bangladesh's penultimate league stage game against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, November 6 2023. Shakib played a key role in the team's three-wicket win over Sri Lanka by hitting a brisk 82.

An X-ray after the game against Sri Lanka confirmed a fracture which has ruled Shakib out of Bangladesh’s last match of the marquee tournament against five-time multiple champions Australia at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on 11 November.

Bangladesh team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan gave further details on the injury. “Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers," Khan told the International Cricket Council (ICC) website.

"He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab,” the national team physio added.

Shakib hit a match-winning 82 from 65 balls, comprising 12 fours and two sixes, to guide his side to a three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. Earlier in the day, he recorded figures of 2/57 with the ball. The fine all-round performance in a tense clash fetched him the Player of the Match award.