Hyderabad: There have been multiple occasions in the history of the World Cup when a team hasn't been able to enter the semi-final as they lagged behind in terms of net run rate (NRR). India, with an NRR of +1.353, are in prolific form in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 and are placed at the top in the points table winning all of the five fixtures they have played so far in the tournament. However, South Africa and New Zealand, which have won four of the five matches they played so far, still have a better net run rate of +2.370 and +1.481 respectively.

Decoding the formula of net run rate

To put it simply, the net run rate is the difference between the run rate of two teams playing in the fixture. For example, in the game between India and Bangladesh, the latter scored 256 runs from their allotted quota of 50 overs. Now, we will have to divide the number of runs by the number of overs bowled to determine the run rate and that results in 256/50 = 5.12.

Indian team chased down the target inside 41.3 and scored 261 runs. Now the number of overs in this case to determine the run rate will be 41.50 as half of the 42nd over was completed and if only two deliveries of the over are bowled 0.333 can be added to the over number which is complete. Thus, the scoring rate of the team equals 261/41.5 = 6.28. As India were triumphant in the fixture, their net run rate will take a boost. So, the difference between the run rates of the two sides turns out to be 6.28 - 5.12 = 1.169 which will be India's net run rate.

In case a team gets bundled out before 50 overs

Even if a team gets skittled out before the conclusion of all of the allotted overs, the run rate of a team will be still counted considering 50 overs. So, in the ODIs, the run rate will be calculated with the consideration of 50 overs while all 20 overs are to be considered in the shortest format of the game. However, the net run rate for the winning team will be determined by the number of overs they have taken to hunt down the target. So, chasing a target in minimal overs is the best way to boost the run rate for a team. Winning the game while batting first also boosts the net run rate.

India's net run rate in the ongoing World Cup

India have won five games so far in the tournament so the net run rate will be determined by the totals they have posted on the scoreboard in the competition so far. Following are India's total so far:

201/4 in 41.2 overs vs Australia

273/2 in 35 overs vs Afghanistan

192/3 from 30.3 overs vs Pakistan

261/3 from 41.3 overs vs Bangladesh

274/6 from 48 overs vs New Zealand

In these five matches, India scored 1201 runs from 196.2 overs (196.33). So, the run rate becomes 1201/196.33 = 6.17

Now, let us figure out the run rate of the opposition teams against India.

Australia scored 199 runs from 49.3 overs

Afghanistan scored 272 runs from 50 overs

Pakistan scored 191 runs from 42.5 overs

Bangladesh scored 256 runs from 50 overs

New Zealand scored 273 runs from 50 overs

Thus, overall India conceded 1191 runs from 250 overs so far. So, they leaked a run with a run rate of 1191/250 = 4.914. So, India's net run rate will be the difference between the scoring rate of their batting unit and the run rate at which they conceded runs which reads 6.117 - 4.914 = 1.353.

Proteas trump India in terms of net run rate

South Africa have won four matches out of the five they played and are in the second position in the points table. Although they are two points short as compared to the Indian team, they have a far better net run rate. The scenario might bring in a bit of confusion but here is the explanation behind South Africa marinating a healthy net run rate.