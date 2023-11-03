Air Pollution hits World Cup 2023; Bangladesh cancel training session
Published: 45 minutes ago
New Delhi: The worsening air pollution in the national capital has hit the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup as Bangladesh has cancelled their training session on Friday.
The Bangladesh team, which has already bowed out of the ongoing ODI Cricket World Cup arrived in the national capital on Wednesday itself for their upcoming game against Sri Lanka, which is to be played on November 6. The game is scheduled to be played at the Kotla, now known as the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
According to Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud, Bangladesh cancelled their training session at the Kotla on Friday to save players from air pollution.
New Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 450 mark on Friday, triggering a host of restrictions and emergency measures including the third stage of the Centre's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) guidelines, aimed at preventing further deterioration of poor air quality in the national capital.
Despite the government's rigorous efforts to curb this toxic air, medical practitioners opined that "the situation is extremely hazardous and it is very difficult for anyone to protect themselves fully from this polluted air."
The Shakib-Al-Hasan led Bangladesh, which is playing their "worst-ever" World Cup, with just one win and six losses. They are languishing at the ninth spot with just two points and a net run rate of -1.446.
Bangladesh is left to play two league-stage games and would not play only for pride. The development on Friday could cast doubts on the game, though the International Cricket Council has not said anything yet.