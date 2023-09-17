A LOOK AT CAREER ACCOMPLISHMENTS OF RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN ON HIS 37TH BIRTHDAY

New Delhi: Indian veteran spin-bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, considered as one of the best spinners of all time, turned 37 on Sunday.

The all-rounder made his international debut in 2010 and since then, has become a vital part of Indian set-up, especially in Test cricket. His clutch performances and tendency to perform in big matches and tough situations have made him a huge fan favourite. Be it his intelligent bowling, important knocks with the bat or his highly eloquent, informative YouTube videos, there is a lot to like about this cricket nerd.

Ashwin has represented Team India in 94 Test matches. In these matches, he has scored 3,185 runs at an average of 27.22. Five centuries and 14 half-centuries in 132 innings have come out of his bat, with the best score of 124. He has also taken 489 in Tests. These wickets have come at an average of 23.65, with the best bowling figures of 7/59. He has 24 four-wicket hauls, 34 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket hauls in the longest format of the game.

He is the ninth-highest wicket-taker of all time in Tests, with Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan at the top with 800 scalps. Ashwin is also the second-highest wicket-taker in Tests for India, with Anil Kumble at the top spot with 619 wickets. He is the fifth-most successful spinner in Tests.

Ashwin is the third fastest to 200 wickets, fastest to 250, 300 and 350 wickets and second-fastest to 400, and 450 wickets in Tests. He has the fifth-most highest five-wicket hauls in Tests with Muralitharan at the top with 67. With a total of 10, he has the second-most 'Player of the Series' awards, just one short of tying with Muralitharan, who has 11.

The all-rounder has represented India in 113 ODIs, taking 151 wickets at an average of 33.49. His best bowling figures are 4/25. He has taken one four-wicket haul in ODIs. He is the 14th-highest wicket-taker of all time for India in this format. Ashwin has also scored 707 runs in 63 ODI innings at an average of 16.44, with one half-century and best score of 65*.

Ashwin is also the part of Indian team that won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011. He took four wickets in two matches he played. He is also part of the team that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 title, taking eight wickets in five matches. He was the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

He has also played 65 T20Is, taking 72 wickets at an average of 23.22 with best bowling figures of 4/8 and scoring 184 runs in 19 innings at an average of over 26 and best score of 31. He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is.

Overall in 272 international matches, Ashwin has scored 4,076 runs at an average of 24.40, with five centuries and 15 fifties in 214 innings. He has also taken 712 wickets at an average of 25.70 and best bowling figures of 7/59. He has 34 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket hauls in international cricket. This makes him one of the most successful all-rounders of his generation.

He is the 14th-highest wicket-taker of all time in international cricket and India's second-best bowler behind Anil Kumble (953 wickets).

Ashwin has played for Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiant in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has won two IPL titles and two Champions League T20 titles with CSK. With 171 wickets in 197 matches, he is the fifth-best bowler in IPL history. He has also scored 713 runs in IPL with one fifty. (ANI)

