Hyderabad: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday clarified that the video in which former India World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev was seen handcuffed was shot to promote the upcoming ICC ODI Cricket World Cup, that will be played in the country.

Gautam Gambhir on Monday shared a puzzling video about Kapil Dev, a cricketing legend on his X profile on Monday, causing widespread concern among the cricketing community and beyond. The video featured an individual with bound hands and an obscured face, forcibly led into a room by two unidentified men. Strikingly, this person bears a strong resemblance to Kapil Dev.

The video's cryptic nature left netizens wondering: Is this a legitimate abduction or an elaborate marketing ploy?

Gambhir on Tuesday wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter - Areh @therealkapildev paaji well played! Acting ka World Cup 🏆 bhi aap hi jeetoge! Ab hamesha yaad rahega ki ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is free on DisneyPlusHS mobile

On Monday, Gambhir had written on X while sharing the video, "Anyone else received this clip, too? Hope it’s not actually @therealkapildev and that Kapil Paaji is fine!".

His post has ignited a frenzy online as people worldwide attempt to decipher the video's true meaning. The distressed individual with bound hands struggles against their captors, while the urgency of the situation adds to the intrigue.

The BCCI is hosting the Cricket World Cup, which will be played at different venues in India. The marquee tournament starts on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India begin their campaign against Australia at the 'Chepauk' in Chennai. India are one of the favorites to win the World Cup and end their ICC Trophy draught after 2013, when they last won the ICC Champions Trophy by defeating England in the summit clash.