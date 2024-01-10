52 YEAR OLD DIES DURING CRICKET MATCH AS BALL HITS HIM IN HEAD

Matunga (Mumbai): A 52-year-old businessman from Matunga died while playing cricket as a result of a ball hitting him on head. The police said that the deceased's name is Jayesh Chunnilal Sawla. Jayesh was fielding in the other direction and the ball was coming towards from the opposite direction. He was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital but doctors declared him dead.

Apart from being a popular and entertaining sport, cricket can also turn out to be dangerous and deadly on some occasions. The game has witnessed incident of cricketers suffering severe blows, which have also led to life-threatening instances.

According to the information provided by the Mumbai Police, Jayesh was fielding while playing and a ball came towards him from the match which was played on the adjacent ground. It hit him on his head and the cricketer was rushed to the hospital. However, he was declared dead by the doctors.

The incident has scared the parents once again as many of the young kids aspire to become cricketers and start playing club cricket from an early age. According to the police, the fixtures was from the 'Kutchi Visa Oswal Vikas Legend Cup', which is a T20 tournament for players with age group of 50 and above. Due to the lack of space and time, two fixtures were being played at the same time.

Matunga Police Station Senior Police Inspector Deepak Chavan said they are investing the matter further. The police added that in this case, the possibility of an attempt to kill the deceased Jayesh on purpose cannot be ruled out.

"So we ordered an autopsy on the body. But the report found no such evidence. According to the report of medical officers of the Lion Tarachand Hospital, the person died at around 5 pm. After completing all legal matters, the body was handed over to his family," Deepak Chavan said.