Rain delays toss for 3rd T20I between India and Ireland
Published: 1 hours ago
Follow Us
Rain delays toss for 3rd T20I between India and Ireland
Published: 1 hours ago
Follow Us
Dublin: The toss of the third T20 between India and Ireland here on Wednesday was delayed due to rain. India lead the three-match series 2-0. Before start of play, the Jasprit Bumrah-led young side was seen celebrating Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on moon's south pole, making India the first nation to do so. (PTI)
Loading...