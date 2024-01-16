3RD T20 INDIA EYE WHITEWASH AS AFGHANISTAN TO PLAY FOR PRIDE

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Having clinched the series, India would be looking for a whitewash against Afganistan when the two sides clash against each other at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday in the third and final T20.

India won the first game in Mohali and continued their winning streak at the Holkar Stadium in Indore after they emerged triuphant by six wickets in a loop sided contest on Sunday night. With just one T20I left before the all important T20 World Cup, India would be keen to test their bench strength and give as much as players a chance to prove their mettle in the third and the final game, which is effectively a dead rubber.

So head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma would be more than keen to give the players who are warming up the benches to prove their skills. This game is also important for skipper Rohit Sharma in more than one way. Having dismissed for golden duck, Rohit, an aggressive opener, would like to get into form before the five Test series against England, which gets underway in Hyderabad from January 25.

Rohit has been a top performer for India for the last 17 years but the selectors will see his current form before choosing him for the T20 World Cup, that will be played in the Carribean and the United States.

Ditto for star batter Virat Kohli, who managed to score 29 with an intent in the second game played at the Holkar Stadium.

Virat will be playing at his adopted home and probably the ground he loves the most as he has been playing at the venue for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the cash rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

The team management is unlikely to rest either Virat or Rohit for this dead rubber and the duo would be keen to make the most of the opportunity that would come their way.

Another positive aspect of the current series has been the form of all-rounder Shivam Dube, who steered India to a win in both the matches.

The Mumbaikar has been in scintillating form and is in contention for the Player of the Series Award. His role in the middle order would be crucial for the hosts once again.

Wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson could be given a chance but if the team management persists with Jitesh Sharma, he could be given a longer rope.

Two records are waiting to be broken at the Chinnaswamy on Wednesday, Virat Kohli just needs six runs to become the first batter to score 12,000 T20 runs and this could very well be achieved at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the hub of Bengaluru.

Rohit Sharma, the milestone man, achieved two records at Indore, he became the first international player to play 150 T20I after making his way back in 2007 and also levelled with legendary MS Dhoni for most wins as India captain.

On Wednesday, Rohit, a stellar leader, who has has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles is just one win away from becoming the most successful Indian T20 captain and in all likelihood he would add another feather to his illustrious cap in front of a capacity crowd. The pace attack will be continued to be led by left arm speedster Arshdeep Singh, who has been successful and could include Mukesh Kumar.

On the other hand, Afghanistan, would have gained plethora of experience by rubbing shoulders with the Men in Blue will be aiming to click as a unit and spring a surprise, although it looks very difficult ask for the visitors sans star spinner Rashid Khan.

After a forgetful 2023, it has been a positive start for India in 2024, having won the Cape Town Test in South Africa and levelled the two matches Test series and sealed the T20 series against Afganistan. Come Wednesday, Chinnaswamy, one of the belters, awaits a high scoring game as India look to add more Trophy in its Cabinet.

Squads: India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar