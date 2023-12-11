333 CRICKETERS TO GO UNDER THE HAMMER AT IPL 2024 AUCTION

Hyderabad: As many as 333 cricketers will go under the hammer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 players' auction, which will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19.

"Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which two players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 116, uncapped players are 215 and two from associate nations," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media statement issued on Monday evening.

A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players. Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 23 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. As many as 13 players are on the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Harshal Patel have the base price of Rs 2 crore. Among other players with base-price of Rs 2 crore include England batter Harry Brook, Australian opener Travis Head, former Australian skipper Steve Smith, Australia skipper and pacer Pat Cummins and left-arm speedster Micthell Starc. Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Rahman and England leggie Adil Rashid will also go under the gravel for their base price of Rs 2 crore.