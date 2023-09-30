Hyderabad: Only five days are left for the World Cup 2023. Before that, all the teams will play two practice matches each. Fans have high expectations from the Indian team. The Indian team has won the World Cup twice so far, which started in 1975. The first World Cup was won in 1983 under the leadership of Kapil Dev, while the second World Cup was won in 2011 under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Top 5 batters in ODI Cricket World Cup history:

1. Sachin Tendulkar

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's name tops the list of top five batsmen in ODI World Cup history. Sachin Tendulkar has been a part of the Cricket World Cup from 1992 to 2011. During this period, he participated in 45 World Cup matches in which he got a chance to bat in only 44 matches. Sachin Tendulkar has scored 2,278 runs in 44 innings at an average of 56.95. Tendulkar has scored six centuries and 15 half-centuries at a strike rate of 88. He has been dismissed for 0 runs twice. Tendulkar's highest score in the World Cup is 154 runs.

2. Ricky Ponting

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting's name comes after the 'Master Blaster'. He got a chance to bat in 42 innings of 46 matches. In 42 innings, he has scored 1,743 runs at an average of 45.86, with five centuries and six fifties. Ricky Ponting has been dismissed on zero once. His highest score is 140 runs.

3. Kumar Sangakkara

Former Sri Lanka batter Kumar Sangakkara's name comes in the third place. He has played Cricket World Cup from 2003 to 2015. During this period, he played 37 matches in which he got a chance to bat in 35 innings. He amassed 1,532 runs at an average of 56.74. Sangakkara has scored five centuries and seven half-centuries and was dismissed on zero once. His highest score is 124 runs.

4. Brian Lara

The fourth name on the list is former West Indies batter Brian Lara. He has participated in the World Cup from 1992 to 2007. During this period, he played 34 matches in which he got a chance to bat in 33 innings. Lara scored 1,225 runs at an average of 42.34. He has two centuries and four half-centuries and was dismissed for a duck once. His highest score is 116 runs.

5. AB de Villiers

The fifth name on the list is former South African batter AB de Villiers, known as a 360-degree player. He played in the World Cup from 2007 to 2015. He scored 1,207 runs with four centuries and five fifties and was dismissed on zero for four times. His highest score is 162 runs.