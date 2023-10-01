2023 Cricket World Cup -ETV BHARAT EXCLUSIVE: India is a strong contender to lift the Trophy, says Rohit Sharma's childhood coach Dinesh Lad

Mumbai: Dinesh Lad is the happiest man currently as his two wards - captain and star opener Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Shardul Thakur are part of the Indian squad, that will play in the upcoming Cricket World Cup, starting from October 5.

Lad, who is a well-known and respected name in Mumbai's cricketing circles, believes that the Rahul Dravid-coached side is a strong contender to lift the Trophy on November 19.

Rohit will have a big role in winning the Cricket World Cup: Dinesh Lad has played a key role in the making of Rohit Sharma and pacer Shardul Thakur. "The way Rohit Sharma played in the Asia Cup and the last few matches, his performance will help India win the Cricket World Cup," Lad, who won the coveted Dronacharya Award in 2022, told ETV Bharat.

Talking about fitness, Lad has said that with the manner in which Rohit has taken the catches, no question about his fitness has arisen.

The team selected for the World Cup is balanced: The team selected by India for the World Cup is balanced. The batsmen are all in form and (Jasprit) Bumrah is bowling even stronger after his return to the national team post his injury. "There are many (match-winning) all-rounders also in the team," added Lad.

Dinesh Lad has said that he is confident of India being a strong contender to win the marquee tournament. "Because the World Cup is being held in India, there is a huge support from fans. I cannot speak about other teams like Australia, England, New Zealand and Pakistan, but they will also play well. Our country has shown its talent in the Asia Cup and is perfect in all the three departments," said the veteran cricket coach.

Dinesh Lad is hopeful to see that his ward Rohit will lift the Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and is optimistic that both Rohit and Shardul Thakur, who hails from Palghar district, play a key role.

Meanwhile, recounting memories of Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur, Lad said that Rohit had started playing cricket as a bowler and it was on his insistence that he became a batter and the rest is history.

He added that Shardul Thakar can do wonders with the bat and once hammered six sixes off a left-arm spinner.