2023 CRICKET WORLD CUP DHARAMSHALA TO HOST FIVE MATCHES INCLUDING INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh): The picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium here will host five matches of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, that will start from October 5 in Ahmedabad. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the schedule of the much-anticipated 2023 ODI World Cup at a function in Mumbai.

The first game in Dharamsala will be played on October 7 between two Asian sides Bangladesh and Afghanistan. It will be a day game and a contest between Bangladesh batters and Afghanistan bowlers. The cricket fans in the hill city will then see current champions England taking on Bangladesh on October 16.

The HPCA stadium, with a capacity of 23,000, is one of the most beautiful stadiums in India. On October 16, the city will see South Africa taking on Qualifier 1. However, the most exciting clash for the local fans will take place on October 22. On that day, Rohit Sharma's India will take on New Zealand in a day-night game.

The final game in Dharamshala will be held on October 29 when the Trans-Tasmanian teams - five-time champions Australia will take on New Zealand in a day game. Dharamshala will be hosting only the group stage matches as the knock-outs have been awarded to Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium) and Kolkata (Eden Gardens).

10 teams will vie for the prestigious Trophy during the 2023 Cricket World Cup, the final of which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India, who last won an ICC Trophy in 2013 - the Champions Trophy in England, would aim to become World Champions in the 50-over format for the third time.

Matches in Dharamshala:

7 October – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Day Game)

10 October – England vs Bangladesh

16 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 1

22 October – India vs New Zealand

29 October – Australia vs New Zealand (Day Game)

