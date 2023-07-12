Windsor Park, Roseau (Dominica): West Indies won the toss against India and elected to bat in the first Test match here at Windsor Park on Wednesday.

Here's what the captains of the respective teams had to say:

Rohit Sharma: We have been here for a while, played a practice game in Barbados, here in Dominica for the last 4 days, rain did have a say, but we're well prepared. The championship cycle final is two years away, but we've been consistent over the last couple of cycles. New guys in the squad, we just want to keep better as a team. I want the two debutants to enjoy, they've worked hard to come here, I want to make them feel comfortable and have some good memories of their first Test

Kraigg Brathwaite: We are batting first, the surface is generally dry, bit of moisture, we'll have to work hard in the first hour. We had a 10-day camp, Brian Lara was there as well, had a practice game amongst ourselves, looking good. We have been in good positions during the last cycle, but it's all about being consistent. Want to see the guys be positive. Athanaze is makinghis debut, Cornwall and Warrican are the two spinners, Kirk McKenzie and Shannaon Gabriel miss out

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican