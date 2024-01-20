New Delhi: The 19-year-old Kumar Kushagra, who went to Delhi Capitals (DC) for jaw-dropping ₹ 7.20 crore in Indian Premier League 2024 auction, has received a maiden call-up for India A squad for the second and third unofficial ‘Test’ against England Lions.

Kushagra, who hails from Jharkhand and Upendra yadav are the two wicket-keepers who will replace KS Bharat and Dhruv Jurel, who have been selected for the first two matches of the five-match series against England, starting from January 25.

The wicket-keeper batter got a massive opportunity after he scored an unbeaten half-century for Jharkhand against Services on Day 1 of the Ranji trophy match on Friday. He is currently batting on 69 off 110 balls including seven fours.

It is understood that Kona Bharat isn't exactly anyone's choice save head coach Rahul Dravid and with Ishan Kishan unlikely to be considered in any national team in near future (especially in red ball), the national selection committee is looking at some young guns, who could be brought through the system with adequate amount of exposure at the 'A' level.

However, the selectors have decided to go with all-rounder Washington Sunder, who had also participated in England’s previous tour to India in 2021, replacing youngster Pulkit Narang as back-up off-spinner for spin spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin. Interestingly, Washington Sunder is yet to make an impact with his but have been exceptional with the bat, scoring 265 runs with three half-centuries in four matches at an impressive average of 66.2.

Similarly, Sourabh Kumar, the left-arm spinner, will play the second 'Test' from January 24-27 while Shams Mulani has finally been rewarded with an India A call-up for the final game in Ahmedabad from February 4-7.

The left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has been part of India’s white-ball setup since a year, has been included in the squad for the two red ball games while country’s new T20I finisher Rinku Singh will replace Sarfaraz Khan in the final game.

India 'A' squad for the 2nd multi-day match: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal