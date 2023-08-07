ZUCK TAKES AIM AT STREAMING RELIABILITY OF X WANTS RELIABLE PLATFORM TO STREAM CAGE FIGHT WITH MUSK

Hyderabad: Hours after Elon Musk made headlines on Sunday as he announced plans for a highly anticipated "cage fight" against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the latter dealt a digital blow questioning the reliability of X as streaming service as Musk said the battle will be broadcast live on X, previously known as Twitter.

Musk has revealed that all proceeds generated from the much-hyped fight would be donated to charity. However, Zuckerberg quickly retaliated, taking to his newly-launched micro-blogging platform, Threads, to question the reliability of X as a platform to raise money for charity.

"Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?" Zuckerberg challenged, sharing a screenshot of Musk's tweet announcing the bout. This exchange marked the moment when two billionaire entrepreneurs, previously engaged in verbal sparring from a distance, became direct competitors as Zuckerberg's Meta launched Threads, a platform resembling Twitter, back in early July.

Mark Zuckerberg, known for his interest in martial arts and jiu-jitsu, responded to Musk's seemingly playful challenge with a straightforward message on Instagram, saying, "Send me the location." The exchange set off a social media frenzy, with people from all corners of the internet eagerly placing bets on the potential victor.

Musk size- Despite Musk's advantage in size, the 39-year-old Zuckerberg, equipped with his martial arts background, emerged as the clear favourite in the upcoming cage fight. Fans and observers speculated on how the face-off between these high-profile figures would unfold, adding to the growing anticipation.

While the fight's date remains undetermined, many predict it will take place in the entertainment capital, Las Vegas. As both Musk and Zuckerberg continue to make waves in the tech and business worlds, this physical showdown promises to be a defining moment in their rivalry.

The charity aspect of the event added a unique twist to the showdown, capturing the attention of not only their avid followers but also philanthropy enthusiasts eager to witness the impact of such a high-stakes contest on charitable causes.

Representatives of X, Meta and Ultimate Fighting Championship, which owns the venue where the fight might take place, didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Reliability test- Musk wants turn the platform into a "digital town square." It is pertinent to note his much-publicised Twitter Spaces kickoff event in May with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing his run for president struggled with technical glitches and a near half-hour delay.

Musk attributed the problems were due to "straining" servers because so many people were trying to listen to the audio-only event. AP reported that the highest number of listeners during the event hovered around 420,000 which is far from the millions of viewers that televised presidential announcements attract. (with AP inputs)