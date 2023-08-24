YOUTUBE TO SOON LET USERS SEARCH SONG BY HUMMING

Hyderabad: In a series of updates, Google's subsidiary, YouTube, has revealed its latest feature which enables the users to search for songs on the platform simply by humming or recording a snippet of the tune currently playing. The company mentioned that this testing phase is being carried out with a select group of global Android users.

"We’re experimenting with the ability for folks to search for a song on YouTube by humming or recording a song that’s currently being played," the company said on the 'YouTube test features and experiments' page on Tuesday.

Those involved in the experiment can switch from the conventional voice search to the innovative song search function. To successfully identify the song, users need to hum or record the melody for a minimum of three seconds. Once identified, the YouTube app will display an array of relevant official music content, user-generated videos, and Shorts featuring the searched song in the YouTube app. "This experiment is rolling out to a small percentage of people across the globe who watch YouTube on Android devices," the company said.

In a separate development, YouTube is also testing a convenient feature that groups multiple uploads from a single content creator within a short amount of time into a shelf in the Subscriptions feed. This aims to streamline the process of finding desired content and reduce the pressure on creators to upload frequently. This feature also seeks to facilitate viewer interaction with the content in the section and enable easy navigation to other related material.

Earlier this month, the platform unveiled its experimentation with AI-generated summaries. These summaries offer users a quick overview of a video's content, aiding in determining its relevance. The company mentioned that these summaries are not intended to replace the video descriptions provided by the creators themselves.

