XPOSAT IS TOTALLY WOMEN ENGINEERED SAYS MISSION DIRECTOR S SOMANATH ADDS YET ANOTHER SUCCESS

Byte: ISRO chief S Somanath and Mission Director Dr Jayakumar M

Hyderabad: ISRO on Monday successfully launched its maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite poised to offer several insights into celestial objects like black holes, neutron stars, active galactic nuclei, pulsars, and nebulae, among others.

On ISRO's PSLV-C58 XPoSat Mission launch, Mission Director Dr Jayakumar M said, "XPoSat is a space observatory...This is a totally women-engineered satellite for comparison of Solar irradiance and UV index. This showcases women's empowerment in the field of science and technology..."

ISRO chief S Somanath said the launch of the mission was a "success". "So 1, January 2024, yet another successful mission of PSLV has been accomplished. The new year has begun with the launch of the PSLV, and we will have an exciting time ahead. This year has just begun, and we will have many more launches. Besides, 2024 is going to be the year of Mission Gaganyaan," he added.

The Indian space agency also updated the normal lift-off of the PSLV-C58 XPoSat Mission. "Lift-off normal. XPoSat satellite is launched successfully. The POEM-3 is being scripted. XPoSat health is normal. Power generation has commenced." ISRO posted on X(formerly Twitter). According to ISRO, the performances of the first, second, third and fourth stages of the mission are normal.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State Science & Technology also shared his thoughts on the successful launch of the satellite. "ISRO begins 2024 in Style! Successful launch of PSLV-C58/ XPoSat Mission. Proud to be associated with the Department of Space at a time when Team @isro continues to accomplish one success after the other, with the personal intervention & patronage from PM Shri @narendramodi," Singh wrote in his post on X.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Indian National Congress President, also greeted the organisation for their yet another successful launch. "As we enter the New Year, we are elated to witness the successful launch of PSLV-C58/ XPoSat Mission by @isro. It is India’s first dedicated polarimetry mission to study various dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources in extreme conditions," wrote Kharge on his social media handle X.