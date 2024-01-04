XIAOMI LAUNCHES REDMI NOTE 13 SERIES 200 MEGAPIXEL MAIN CAMERA IN TRIPLE SET UP

Hyderabad: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi Thursday launched the Redmi Note 13 series in India. The series encompasses three models – the Redmi Note 13 5G Classic, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G.

The launch was announced at an event on Thursday and was live-streamed on Xiaomi India's official YouTube channel. The company is celebrating its 10 years in the Indian market after it made its debut with Redmi Note 4G.

While addressing the event, the company claimed that the new Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G camera performance is better than the current flagships iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung's S23 Ultra.

Price and Variants- The Redmi Note 13 series will be available on January 10 at 10.00 am Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, and Xiaomi Retail, the company said. The price of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G starts from ₹29,999 inclusive of a ₹2,000 bank discount on using ICICI bank cards. The Redmi Note 13 Pro starts at a price of ₹23,999 while the Redmi Note 13 5G starts from ₹16,999.

200 MP camera- The company has claimed that the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G has the first ‘true’ 200MP camera. Xiaomi also added that the company worked with Samsung and MediaTek to improve the camera's photo and video performance.

HyperOS screen- The Redmi loyalists were waiting for Xiaomi's new HyperOS skin and here it is. The company said that it wanted to design an operating system that would work on almost all devices.

Fusion design- The company claimed that it has used a Fusion design with the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ which comes with a waterproof vegan leather back and is printed with a nanoscale wear-resistant ink technology.

Display- The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ boasts a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1800 nits and support for DOLBY Vision Atmos.

Chipset- The company announced in its event that the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is the first smartphone to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 chipset based on the 4nm process. The smartphone also comes with support for NFC, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 120W fast charger which is provided inside the box.