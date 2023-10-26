X ROLLS UP SLEEVES TO TAKE ON WHATSAPP ROLLS OUT AUDIO VIDEO CALLS FEATURE

Hyderabad: In an attempt to make X(formerly twitter) an 'everything app', Elon Musk-owned X Corp has initiated the roll out of its new feature supporting audio and video calls on its social media platform.

The tech enthusiasts believe that this step is an outcome of the X-Meta rivalry, in which the Musk owned platform, in a bid to take on Meta-owned WhatsApp, has started this latest feature.

Elon Musk announced the new feature on X by replying to the detailed post regarding the feature by the X handle DogeDesigner. "Early version of video and audio calling on X," Musk wrote.

Several X users received a notification while opening the social media app that reads: “Audio and video calls are here!” There’s also a new “Enable audio and video calling” toggle within the app’s settings. It says you can “turn the feature on and then select who you’re comfortable using it with.”

Initially, the social media platform, X teased users with a cryptic post saying “ready for it...?” before the new feature started appearing.

According to X, the new feature allows audio and video calls from people in your address book, people you follow, verified users, or all of the three options.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino had confirmed last month that video calls will arrive on the platform as part of its transition into an “everything app.” The X CEO said that soon, “you’ll be able to make video chat calls without having to give your phone number to anyone on the platform”.

X is also set to roll out two new paid premium tiers and one of that tier with ads will cost lower than the current $8 a month. The other tier will be a more expensive one, which will remove all ads, the billionaire said.