X HAS PAID OVER RS 166 CRORE TO CREATORS SO FAR CEO YACCARINO

New Delhi: In a bid to retain users on its platform, X Corp (formerly Twitter) has paid nearly $20 million (more than Rs 166 crore) to creators so far, its CEO Linda Yaccarino has revealed.

The social media platform started paying creators in July for a share of the ad revenue they earned from ads served in the replies to their posts to other verified users.

“Create. Connect. Collect all on X. We’re enabling the economic success of new segments like creators,” Yaccarino posted on X late on Friday. “And so far we've paid out almost $20 million to our creator community,” she added.

The first payment in July was around $5 million, according to X owner Elon Musk. Creators are now being incentivised to get users to reply to their tweets.

X began paying creators, including in India, their share of ads revenue under its newly launched 'ads revenue sharing programme' for creators. Several creators worldwide have shared how much money they received from the micro-blogging platform via its new programme.

To be eligible for creator ads revenue sharing, you must be subscribed to X Premium or Verified Organisations, have at least 5 million organic impressions on your cumulative posts within the last 3 months and have at least 500 followers.

Eligible users are able to join and set up payments from within the Monetisation section of the app.

Once you click “Join and setup payouts” you will be redirected to our payment processor, Stripe, to set up an account to receive your share. “This Stripe account will be where you will be able to transfer funds to your external bank account,” according to X.