WORLD PRE DIABETES DAY SYMPTOMS AND PREVENTIONS

In a world where non-communicable diseases are increasingly becoming a major public health concern, the spotlight shines on a silent precursor, pre-diabetes.

Today, on August 14, we observe World Pre-Diabetes Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about this often overlooked condition. Pre-diabetes is a condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. It is estimated that nearly 1 in 3 adults worldwide has pre-diabetes, putting them at a significantly higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and other related health complications.

Why August 14?

August 14 was chosen to observe Pre-diabetes Day in 2021 as it comes exactly 90 days before World Diabetes Day, i.e., on November 14. Scientifically, it takes around 90 days to change the lifestyle to reverse the early stages of diabetes and prevent it from turning into diabetes.

Symptoms of pre-diabetes:

Weak immune system

Skin peeling

Weakness of eyesight

The body always feels tired

Pain and tingling in feet

Sudden increase in blood pressure

low energy

Causes of pre-diabetes:

Inadequate sleep

Sedentary lifestyle

Alcohol and smoking

Due to an unbalanced diet

Due to rapid weight gain

Ways to prevent Pre-diabetes:

Eat healthy food

Be more active

Lose excess weight

Stop smoking

Take medications as needed

Pre-diabetes is a critical window of opportunity for intervention. By catching this condition early and making necessary lifestyle changes, we can significantly reduce the risk of progression to full-blown diabetes. The power lies in prevention.

Governments are also recognizing the urgency of addressing pre-diabetes to avert a potential healthcare crisis. Policies are being developed to create environments that promote healthy living, such as implementing sugar taxes, improving access to nutritious foods, and creating more opportunities for physical activity in communities.

Health organizations, NGOs, and medical professionals around the globe are joining hands to spread awareness about pre-diabetes and its potential consequences. Events, seminars, and online campaigns are being organized to educate the public about the importance of early detection and intervention. Moreover, efforts are being made to ensure that healthcare providers are equipped with the knowledge and tools to identify and guide individuals with pre-diabetes toward healthier choices.

World Pre-Diabetes Day comes with the theme "Act Early, Prevent Diabetes." The aim is to encourage individuals to take charge of their health and make lifestyle changes that can delay or even prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes. These changes include adopting a healthier diet, increasing physical activity, managing stress, and getting regular check-ups to monitor blood sugar levels.

On this World Pre-Diabetes Day, let's come together to raise awareness, share knowledge, and inspire action. Each step taken towards healthier living, each conversation started about pre-diabetes, brings us one step closer to a future where the diabetes epidemic is curtailed, and individuals lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.