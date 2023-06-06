WORLD PEST DAY 2023 SPREADING AWARENESS ABOUT ISSUES CAUSED BY PESTS AND RODENTS

Hyderabad: Pests adversely affect people and their food or living conditions. There are many types of insects which have been proven to be dangerous to both crops and humans. Some insects are dangerous enough to harm animals, clothing and buildings. Experts from all across the join hands to observe World Pest Day on June 6 every year to make people aware of pest management and its benefits to maintaining the quality of life of people, plants, and trees.

World Pest Day was first observed on June 6, 2017, in Beijing. The Chinese Pest Control Association (CPCA) was leading the day in the year 2017. The day was co-sponsored by the National Pest Management Association, the Federation of Asian and Oceania Pest Managers' Association and the Confederation of European Pest Management Associations.

Also read: World Day Against Speciesism 2023: Prejudice Towards Animals Not Acceptable Anymore

World Pest Day is an essential event, especially in a country like India where diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya are spreading very fast. This Day provides a platform for various organisations to make people aware of diseases caused by insects. Various issues or health concerns caused by insects are as follows: