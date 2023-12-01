WORLD COMPUTER LITERACY DAY BUILDING FOUNDATION FOR SUSTAINABLE AND PEACEFUL SOCIETIES

Hyderabad: Every year on December 2, World Computer Literacy Day is observed. This day is recognised for promoting computerised education, particularly for women and children. While the world is moving towards an unquestionably computerised future, some groups in society have limited or no access to computers. But this day is not just about celebrating computers—it's also about promoting computer education across society.

Educated individuals have an advantage over people, who need computerised proficiency, and this creates an advanced gap in the world. Consequently, World Computer Education Day expects to spread mindfulness about the teaching of mechanical abilities in individuals from minimised networks.

Theme: Every year, a subject is chosen for World Computer Literacy Day. The theme for this year's celebration is 'Promoting Literacy for a World in Transition: Building the Foundation for Sustainable and Peaceful Societies.'

History: World Computer Literacy Day began as a drive by an Indian multinational corporation, NIIT, to mark its 20th anniversary. It was first observed in 2001, and the subject of conversation on the occasion was an examination that proposed that most individuals familiar with computer utilisation were men.

The yearly celebration of days like these can be an incredible chance to intensify the need to connect this digital divide, it can only be possible through collective endeavours.

Significance: On the occasion of World Computer Literacy Day, individuals stress the significance of computers in regular routines. Computer education alludes to the degree of mastery an individual has in utilising computers effectively. In the current scenario, computer education could reach out to utilising web crawlers, online entertainment stages, and essential everyday use programming like Microsoft Office or Google Suite. Check out some insights into computer usage in developed and developing countries.

North America has 4.8% of the worldwide population, and 95% utilise the web.

Web clients made up 55% of the total populace in June 2018.

Even though Asia conveys 55% of the total population, just 49% utilise the web.

This divergence is one of the essential motivations behind why World Computer Literacy Day is observed.

It is additionally critical because, according to reports, developing nations have limited the use of computers in education. Therefore, the word about the usage of computers should be spread.

Some facts about computers: Charles Babbage invented all the components used in modern computers in 1833.