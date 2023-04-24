VITAMIN D LEVELS MAY AFFECT BODYS RESPONSE TO CANCER TREATMENT STUDY

London Vitamin D levels may be key in determining the human body s response to anticancer immunotherapy especially among people with advanced skin cancer according to a study The findings published online in the peerreviewed journal CANCER showed that for patients with advanced melanoma it may be important to maintain normal vitamin D levels when receiving immunotherapy medications called immune checkpoint inhibitorsVitamin D has many effects on the body including regulation of the immune system To see whether levels of vitamin D might impact the effectiveness of immune checkpoint inhibitors the team analysed the blood of 200 patients with advanced melanoma both before and every 12 weeks during immunotherapy treatmentA favourable response rate to immune checkpoint inhibitors was observed in 560 per cent of patients in the group with normal baseline vitamin D levels or normal levels obtained with vitamin D supplementation compared with 362 per cent in the group with low vitamin D levels without supplementationAlso read New inflammation gene may help personalise kidney disease treatmentProgressionfree survival the time from treatment initiation until cancer progression in these groups was 1125 and 575 months respectively Of course vitamin D is not itself an anticancer drug but its normal serum level is needed for the proper functioning of the immune system including the response that anticancer drugs like immune checkpoint inhibitors affect said lead author Lukasz Galus from Poznan University of Medical Sciences in Poland In our opinion after appropriately randomised confirmation of our results the assessment of vitamin D levels and its supplementation could be considered in the management of melanoma Melanoma is a disease in which malignant cancer cells form in melanocytes cells that colour the skin Melanoma can occur anywhere on the skin Unusual moles exposure to sunlight and health history can affect the risk of melanomaA previous study published in Melanoma Research earlier this year showed that people who took vitamin D regularly were less likely to have had melanoma in the past or currently They were also deemed by dermatologists to be less likely to develop melanoma in the future IANSThis story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is autogenerated from a syndicated feed