New Delhi Twitter has announced to add publicly visible labels to tweets identified as potentially violating its policies letting the users know the company has limited their visibility The company occasionally restricts tweets that violate its policies by making them harder to find or visible to fewer people The new labels will make those actions more clear said the Elon Muskrun companyAlso read New gene discovery could lead to effective reversible male contraceptive Restricting the reach of Tweets also known as visibility filtering is one of our existing enforcement actions that allows us to move beyond the binary aleave up versus take down approach to content moderation Twitter said in a blog post late on Monday However like other social platforms we have not historically been transparent when we ve taken this action it added The labels are only implemented at tweet level and won t affect a user s account Tweets with new labels will be made less discoverable on the platform Additionally we will not place ads adjacent to content that we label said the company While these labels will initially only apply to a set of Tweets that potentially violate our Hateful Conduct policy the company plans to expand these to other applicable policy areas in the coming months Our mission at Twitter 20 is to promote and protect the public conversation We believe Twitter users have the right to express their opinions and ideas without fear of censorship said the microblogging platform IANSThis story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is autogenerated from a syndicated feed