TWITTER WAR ERUPTS BETWEEN ELON MUSK STEPHEN KING OVER BLUE TICK UKRAINE

Los Angeles US From laying off employees to charging a fee for blue tick billionaire Elon Musk rolled out major changes on Twitter ever since he took over as the company s new CEO Musk has been subject to heavy criticism for the changes he made at Twitter Currently he is being slammed by many for removing legacy blue checkmarks the verification badges that were obtained by people under the old system from the handles of those who have not subscribed to Blue subscriptionHowever Musk admitted that he is paying for some prominent Twitter accounts to retain their blue ticks Noted author Stephen King s blue tick is apparently being sponsored by Musk and seems like he is not happy about it In a tweet Stephen King said the money spent on his verification should be donated to charity amid the ongoing UkraineRussia war I think Mr Musk should give my blue check to charity I recommend the Prytula Foundation which provides lifesaving services in Ukraine It s only USD 8 so perhaps Mr Musk could add a bit more he tweeted King s tweet to Musk came after the latter claimed that he retained his blue check even without subscribing to the platform s blue check service which now costs USD 8 per month My Twitter account says I ve subscribed to Twitter Blue King said I haven t My Twitter account says I ve given a phone number I haven t Also read How Twitter s removal of legacy verification checks causes concerns around authenticityKing s tweet on charity did not go down well with Musk He hit back at the author by announcing his USD 100 million donation to Ukraine and questioned the former s contribution I ve donated USD 100M to Ukraine how much have you donated We turned down the DoD money btw Musk asked Musk went on to mention how his SpaceX organisation has taken a financial hit by continuing to fund its Starlink service in Ukraine despite declining money from the Department of DefenseThe blue tick served as a way of protecting wellknown individuals from impersonation and tackling false information On April 1st we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue Twitter said in a post in MarchTwitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities politicians companies and brands news organizations and other accounts of public interest were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts The company didn t previously charge for verification Musk launched Twitter Blue with the checkmark badge as one of the premium perks within two weeks of the company s takeover last year ANI